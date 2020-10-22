Revenue auction has Macbook Pro for $ 500

The Federal Revenue Service of Campinas, in São Paulo, opened a new auction with products such as Macbook Pro, which is available for only R $ 500. In total, there are 208 lots composed of goods seized such as notebooks, smartphones and accessories that were seized by the agency federal.

In auctions like this, it is possible to purchase products at prices well below official values. The Macbook Pro, which is on lot 91, costs R $ 14,229 at the official Apple store.

Another product that also stands out is the video card GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, from Nvidia, which can be purchased in lot 178 for just R $ 300. In online retail, its price reaches R $ 1,889 in different stores.

There are lots aimed only at Legal Entities, and others in which Individuals can also participate. To access the auction, simply enter the Electronic Auction System of the Federal Revenue and select the Campinas auction.

The trading session is scheduled for next Thursday (29) at 10am. Interested parties can send proposals up to three days before, on Tuesday (27).



