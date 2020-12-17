Revenge of the Revenges will initiated by Seth MacFarlane

Famous student comedy of the 1980s, Revenge of the Nerds (1984) will win a new version produced by actor and producer Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy).

But for those who think that the new film will be the remake of the 1980s feature, the story is not quite like that. Over the years, Revenge of the Nerds has been criticized for sexist approaches and even for sexual abuse, which has meant that the film has not aged well.

Therefore, the feature will be adapted to the nerdy culture of today, raising the question of what it is to be a geek in the 21st century. The original film followed a group of nerds from a university who decided to take revenge on the athletes who excluded them.

The reboot will be starring and scripted by twins Keith and Kenny Lucas (Angels of Law 2). The duo will share the script with Alex Rubens (Rick and Morty). Seth MacFarlane will be the producer of the feature alongside Erica Huggins (The Dark Tower).

The film had several sequences between the 1980s and 1990s. In 2006, 20th Century Fox tried to remake Adam Brody (The O.C), but the project was canceled after two weeks of production.



