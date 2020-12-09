reveals why his character left the diabolical drama

Streaming platform Netflix is ​​due to deliver the second wave of Lucifer season 5 episodes to fans of the diabolical drama, which is likely to hit screens in early 2021.

Lucifer fans are aware that in the final episodes of season 5 an important character will die. This keeps them anguished wondering if it is Chloe Decker.

As many will recall, in season 4 of the diabolical Netflix drama Lucifer, fans saw actor Graham McTavish playing Father Kinley, as the great antagonist of the series.

Although the character only developed his story in one season of Lucifer, fans were satisfied with the actor’s acting quality. But, they were left wondering why Graham McTavish left the Netflix series hell so early.

In this regard, during an interview with Brief Take, the star Graham McTavish commented on his experience during the production of Lucifer and the reason for his departure from the series.

“With the Lucifer narrative, the fact that one actor plays two characters is quite rare! Living two such different figures was a lot of fun. It was a real gift to transform an extremely conservative priest into a depraved, leather-clad demon. ”

Also, the actor of the historical drama Outlander, Graham McTavish confirmed that the departure of Lucifer’s father Kinley was a decision based on the narrative of the diabolical Netflix drama.



