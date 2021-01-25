Reveals: The new Meizu 18 with Snapdragon 888

The phones that will have the Snapdragon 888 processor that will power the flagship phones continue to appear one by one. This processor, which we will see in a few phones in the first place, will also appear in other phones in the future. The processor, which we saw to be used in Xiaomi’s Mi 11 series and Samsung’s S21 family, will also appear in the Meizu 18 model.

Emerging details for the Meizu 18

Some information about Meizu 18 emerged in the last months of last year. Although we still do not have detailed information about the phone, it is obvious that it will at least have the Snapdragon 888, which is said to be the most powerful processor on the Android side. In addition, it is known that the phone will have 5G feature.

In addition, the phone model, which will witness an increase of 25 percent on the CPU side and 35 percent on the GPU side, will draw attention with the zoom feature of the camera.

It is stated that the main camera of the Meizu 18 will be offered 5x optical zoom and if the ‘optical’ jewelry is right, it will minimize the losses and will gain a strong trump against its opponents. It is said that the phone, which is expected to offer a 120 Hz screen refresh rate in addition to the AMOLED screen, will be launched with a stylish design.

In addition to the 100W fast charging support on the phone, 40W / 50W wireless fast charging support is said. The starting price of the phone with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will be $ 726.