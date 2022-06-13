Revealing the final class of Diablo 4 is the most predictable game

Diablo 4 has revealed all its classes, and they are not worth much excitement. Trying to return to the success of the early games of the franchise, Blizzard is too cautious in its decisions regarding the content of Diablo 4. Blizzard’s need to catch up on their recent games and disagreements forces them to be too careful with the design of Diablo 4, which can lead to the failure of the game.

Diablo 4 is the next part of a series of role—playing games from Blizzard. Judging by what has been shown so far, this will be an open-world game, and Blizzard plans to make the map quite massive. Both of these aspects will be new to Diablo, but not unpleasant. Diablo 4 will include elements from past games, but will also have new features. In 2023, players will be able to join the battle between Heaven and Hell again.

The last of the 5 classes that will be introduced in Diablo 4 at launch has been named Necromancer, and it completes the set without any new or groundbreaking classes. Classes available at launch will be barbarian, druid, sorceress, Rogue, and necromancer. However, customization of characters in Diablo 4 gives more freedom than in its predecessors, which can compensate for the lack of new classes.

Blizzard is reinsuring itself with Diablo 4 and its classes

After a lackluster launch of Diablo 3, followed by Diablo Immortal, which quickly took the title of Blizzard’s worst-rated game, Blizzard needs Diablo 4 to buy out the franchise. No wonder Blizzard is being cautious about Diablo 4 and trying to bring back what fans loved about Diablo 2. But at the same time Blizzard stifles the creativity of its development team. Diablo Immortal has been ruined by microtransactions, and Blizzard doesn’t seem to have included anything that serious in Diablo 4, limiting its paid content to cosmetics and story additions, which solves one of the biggest problems of the most recent Diablo game. Following the style and setting of Diablo 2 too closely will make Diablo 4 too predictable and may spoil the feeling of a new game with a new world. Even if Blizzard doesn’t want to take big risks with Diablo 4, it should encourage its creative team to make sure the game feels fresh and exciting. A video showing the necromancer can be viewed below:

