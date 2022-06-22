Revealed two-link toy Revo Inquisitor Lightsaber Force from Hasbro [EXCLUSIVE]

Hasbro is adding a unique Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired item to its Lightsaber Forge line, Screen Rant exclusively reports. Reva’s Inquisitor (Moses Ingram) two-bladed lightsaber now joins a growing list of customizable lightsabers that offers users thousands of combinations and will be available this fall.

First introduced canonically in animation through Star Wars: Rebels, the Jedi Hunter Inquisitors and their unique rotating red-bladed lightsabers have moved into live action in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+, the finale of the first season of which has just been released today. To celebrate the release of the mini-series and the introduction of the “Third Sister”, we are pleased to announce and share the details and images of the two-link electronic lightsaber Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set.

Riva’s lightsaber offers one of the most unique and versatile additions to the Hasbro forge: from a rotating blade with multiple hilt combinations to splitting into a pair of separate lightsabers or engaging in combat with a single or double blade. the necessary fragments with the appropriate sounds and lighting effects. Prices and photos below.

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE INQUISITOR MASTERWORKS SET ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER WITH TWO BLADES

The hunt for Obi-Wan Kenobi has begun! Get ready to fight with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE INQUISITOR MASTERWORKS SET DOUBLEBLADED ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER, inspired by the lightsaber used by Reva (the Third Sister) in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series on Disney+. This customizable lightsaber with entertaining design, decor and sound effects includes 2 retractable red blades, 2 caps, 2 electronic handles and 3 clip rings for kids ages 4 and up to create their own lightsaber with 3 game modes. .

