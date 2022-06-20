Revealed the features of the PS5 DualSense F1 22

EA Sports F1 22 is expected to be released in just two weeks. This is a long-awaited racing game developed by Codemasters and the fifteenth game in the F1 franchise. Collecting supercars, clothing and accessories, exploring new car models with updated physics and many other features make every game of the franchise a fan favorite, and new additions and next-generation updates for F1 22 are sure to delight fans. Even more.

F1 22 introduces new tracks, features, settings and more, which will undoubtedly turn into a unique gameplay that players will enjoy for a variety of reasons. A new customizable hub mode, a new adaptive AI and support for PC “VR” are all long—awaited additions to the game, as well as the addition of several next-generation updates. For PS5 players, not only will next-generation graphics updates enhance the experience, but the F1 22 will also take advantage of the DualSense controller’s capabilities.

One such update for the PS5 is the use of tactile feedback vs and adaptive trigger functions to improve the gameplay in F1 22. The feeling of collisions of both surfaces is greatly enhanced by the “ability to transmit individual fragments of surface debris”, creating a much more exciting representation of the car on a certain section of the track. Meanwhile, adaptive triggers come into effect when the car “locks up” when braking, which “increases drag through the brake trigger, resulting in a more exciting connection with the car.” In addition, “when the wheels slip, the resistance of the accelerator trigger increases.”

Another great way that F1 22 takes advantage of vs is through the controller speaker, through which players can hear their racing engineer passing them important information and tracking data. “HOOD.”

Adaptive controller triggers are very popular with fans of first-person shooters, but they will come in handy in many other genres of games, so they will definitely become a hit in F1 22. This, along with the tactile sensations of the controller. feedback and a speaker are sure to give players an additional element of immersion. when they race on different tracks in the game.

Although players have sometimes had a bad experience with Double-meaning functions, it seems that any implementation of them in games mainly improves the gameplay, not harms it. Players should expect this to happen with F1 22 as well.

EA Sports F1 22 is released on July 1 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.