Revealed the characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy A54!

The characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy A54, one of the most curious models in the world of smartphones, have leaked to the network. Here are the features…

Samsung continues its efforts to expand its product range. A company that offers users its smartphones from all segments, in our country prefer mainly models of the initial and middle segments. Finally, the technical specifications of the Galaxy A54 model leaked to the network, which the company is going to offer users very soon.

What will Samsung Galaxy A54 offer users?

There have been many new leaks about Samsung this year. Because the Galaxy A14, which was considered affordable in recent days, has leaked, and the features of the Galaxy A54 model have appeared today.

According to the new features, Samsung Galaxy A54 will welcome us with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and will run on the Exynos 9611 chipset (10 nm). The 120 Hz screen refresh rate model comes with 128 GB of internal memory and microSD, as well as expandable up to 1 TB. It also has 6 GB of RAM.

If we look at the characteristics of the device’s camera, then on the back there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and in front we are faced with a 32-megapixel camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with a 4500 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. For those who care about design and color scheme, it is worth noting that prism comes in black, white, blue and pink colors.

Phone Main Camera Additional camera Macro Camera Depth sensor

Samsung Galaxy A54 50MP 12MP 5MP 5MP

Samsung Galaxy A53 64MP 12MP 5MP 5MP

Comparison of Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A53 cameras

There is a difference in resolution in the camera part compared to the Samsung Galaxy A54 and A53, which were introduced in March. Although the new model’s camera is expected to be better than the previous one, the low resolution seems to be the subject of criticism.

The alleged characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy A54

Processor: Exynos 9611, 8 cores (4 Cortex-A73 cores at 2.3 GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 cores at 1.7 GHz)

Display: 6.5 inches, resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, Super AMOLED

Screen refresh rate: 120 Hz

Size: 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1 mm

Weight: 189g

Rear camera: main 50 MP, additional 12 MP, macro 5 MP and depth sensor 5 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

Video: 4K @ 30fps UHD, 1080p @ 30fps FHD

Operating System: Android 12

Battery: 4500 mAh, lithium polymer

Memory: 6 GB

Memory: 128 GB of internal memory

Fast Charging: 30W fast charging

Connectivity options: 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Color options: Prism, black, white, blue and pink

What do you think about Samsung Galaxy A54? Do you think it’s worth the wait? Don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section!