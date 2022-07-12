Revealed the cause of death of former NFL player Marion Barber III, listed as an “accident”

Marion Barber III. Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

More than a month after Marion Barber III was found dead, his autopsy was completed.

The 38-year-old former football player died of heat stroke, the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office told CNN on Tuesday, July 12.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the former Dallas Cowboys athlete was found dead on June 1 after police responded to a health check at his apartment in Frisco, Texas.

“Frisco Police responded to a welfare issue at an apartment believed to have been rented by Marion Barber,” police spokesman Joshua Lovell said on June 2. “Frisco Police, along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office, are investigating an unsupervised death on the spot.”

At the time, the Cowboys organization issued a statement saying, “We are heartbroken over the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-fashioned, stubborn football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and a love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Barber was selected by the Cowboys in 2005 and played for Tony Romo’s team for six seasons. In 2011, he was traded to the Chicago Bears before he announced his retirement in March 2012.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Romo family go out to MB III and his entire family,” Romo tweeted after the death of his former teammate hit the headlines. “Cowboy fans will never forget his aggressive running style and the sharp energy he brought every time he was on the field. He could run, block, catch, and he did all the dirty work and asked for more. It was nice to play alongside him.”

The former quarterback added that Marion “was a young man with a megawatt smile that could instantly change your day.”

Romo continued: “His huge heart and presence were felt the moment he walked through the door. He could assemble the entire locker room in an instant. I liked being around Marion. His behavior and spirit have influenced and touched more people than he ever realized. I was definitely one of those people.”