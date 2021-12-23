Revealed: Ethereum Whales Head To These 3 Altcoins!

According to the latest WhaleStats data, the biggest Ethereum whales are stocking native tokens of some cryptocurrency exchanges. Among these exchanges, FTX’s FTT token ranked first, while BEST, the token of the Austria-based Bitpanda exchange, went into an intense accumulation phase. Here are the details…

Ethereum whales attack exchange tokens

On-chain data provider WhaleStats, which tracks the 1,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) wallets, says that the 1,000 richest over-the-counter ETH addresses are heavily stockpiling the FTX exchange’s native token, FTT. FTT currently accounts for 7.24% of the largest whale wallets, with total holdings of over $1.6 billion. If we take a look at the WhaleStats chart below, the third most stocked token, FTT, is shared among the largest Ethereum whales with 39,274 coins. Also, another highlight in the list is the 2.78% share of OKEx exchange’s cryptocurrency OKB. OKB is to appeal to miners, traders and institutional investors.

In the details of the table we quoted as Somanews, whales allocate 2.78% of the total OCD of 633 million dollars. At the bottom of the list is BEST, the token of the Austria-based Bitpanda exchange running on the Ethereum Blockchain. The exchange token has 7 million customers and was recently valued at over $4 billion. WhaleStats reports that BEST accounts for 2.12% of total whale accumulation, with a valuation of over $483 million. The average wallet holds 454,945 tokens worth $483,173. You can check out the list of the most stocked altcoins here: