Revealed a free Epic Games Store game on September 8

Epic Games Store’s weekly schedule continues. Games were released on September 1, including the Definitive Edition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Submerged: Hidden Depths and the Knockout City DLC Pack, and EGS confirmed free gifts that will replace it on September 8 at 10:00 central time. .

Just as the current selection is available during the week, the following free offers will be valid until September 15 at 10:00 Central European time. The aforementioned games will be replaced on September 8 by Hundred Days and Realm Royale Reforged Epic Launch Bundle. One of them is a free indie game in the Epic Games Store, and the other is a content package.

Hundred Days is a winemaking simulator that allows players to control everything from the vine to the table. Players can grow different grape varieties, analyze the soil, choose grape varieties and manage everything in the vineyard, from care to protection. Players then decide when to harvest, refine their own process, and create their own particular style of wine. From the vine to the table, players can choose a bottle of wine, work in their sales network, access certain customer bases, and otherwise maintain their company’s profit and reputation. The higher the reputation, the more expensive the wine, and this will allow players to make more profit and further improve their processes.

This is an incredibly detailed look at the simulator genre that every fan should check out.

Epic Games Store, September 2022. List of free games at the moment

Knockout City Armazillo DLC (September 1-8) Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (September 1-8) Submerged: Hidden Depths (September 1-8) Hundred Days (September 8-15) Realm Royale Reforged Epic Starter Kit (September 8-15)

Meanwhile, another freebie is designed for Realm Royale (this is a game in the Battle Royale genre, if it’s not obvious from the name). This set from the Epic Games store unlocks the assassin skin “The Edge of Death”, the chicken skin “Boxerker” and Mount Nogard for the game. It should be noted that Realm Royale may not be as popular as other BR games, but it has been well received by fans and critics. The latest update of Realm Royale Reforged has also made a lot of changes to the game, many of which should please fans.

Of course, some EGS users may not like simulators and royal battles. This happens with any service like Game Pass, PS Plus, and obviously even with EGS, but the good news is that fans only have to wait a week to see if there’s anything else they’re interested in, not weeks.

Epic Games Store users receive several games every month.