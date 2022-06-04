Reva’s anger at the Jedi symbol almost confirms the origin theory

Warning! SPOILERS for the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The mysterious origin of the Third Sister has given rise to many theories about her past, and Reva’s anger at the sight of the Jedi symbol in episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi teases the truth. The Star Wars canon has included several different Inquisitors in the past, revealing that Darth Vader’s Jedi hunters are actually former users of the Light Side Force. Obi-Wan Kenobi demonstrates the first appearance of Reeva (or Third Sister) Moses Ingram, and there have been some intriguing hints about her origins in the series, as she continues to hunt Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in the Disney+ series.

After Reva almost captured Kenobi on Daiya in episode 2, the Jedi Master’s quest leads her, some fellow Inquisitors, and Darth Vader to Mapuzo. Obi-Wan and young Leia Organa travel through the mining world in the hope of finding a safe passage back to Alderaan, but soon the Jedi are discovered. Fortunately, they are rescued by an undercover imperial officer named Tala, who is involved in a secret operation to smuggle Jedi safely across the galaxy through a series of tunnels on a mining planet. The arrival of Darth Vader and the feeling that his former master is changing the plan, as Kenobi leaves Tala and Leia to attract attention to himself.

The Jedi Tunnel in the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi turns out to be a place filled with more detailed information about the history of the series and the Star Wars universe. This ranges from revealing the existence of three new Jedi in the franchise canon to confirming that Quinlan Vos is alive and helping to protect other Jedi. These details are indicated by markings and inscriptions on the wall of the Jedi tunnel. While Obi-Wan is thrilled with what he has seen, Reva’s mood is quite different when she discovers the passage. This includes Reva getting angry after seeing the Jedi symbol, and it’s at this point that Obi-Wan Kenobi almost confirms the popular theory about the Third Sister’s origin.

What does the symbol in the secret Jedi Tunnel mean

The symbol in the Jedi Tunnel of the 3rd episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is the coat of arms of the Jedi Order. The symbol dates back to the Supreme Republic, when the Jedi were the most powerful and remained part of the Order during the rise of the Galactic Empire. The Jedi symbol is made in the form of a winged sunrise with a lightsaber in the center. He appears in the Star Wars canon as a way to illustrate the power of the Jedi Order. In Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Tunnel, the appearance of the symbol is most likely used to remind the Jedi passing through Mapuzo of the ideals they were taught.

Although the symbol of the Jedi Order may inspire hope in the Jedi passing through the Mapuzo underground transport system, it evokes very different emotions in Reva. At first she is almost attracted to him when Reva, the Third Sister, reaches out for the symbol, but pulls away before she actually touches it. Although she tries to contain her emotions, Reeva’s anger gets the better of her after that when she knocks down various objects in the Jedi tunnel. Given this, her hatred of the Jedi Order and relentless pursuit of Obi-Wan makes sense, but her anger also indicates that theories about her connection to Order 66 are correct.

Why Reva’s theory of survival in Order 66 has become more likely

Right after Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted on Disney+, theories began to emerge that Reeva’s origin was secretly shown in the first scene. The series began with memories of Order 66 and a new Jedi master trying to protect a group of young people from clone troopers following Palpatine’s commands. It has been suggested that Reva survived Order 66 and is one of the young men. The implication is that she either escaped the attack only to join the Inquisitors as soon as she was discovered, or that she was lured to the dark side at this young age. Such explanations may help explain why Reeva was so angry when she saw the symbol of the Jedi Order.

For a reason that has not yet been revealed, Reva decided to switch sides and make it her life’s mission to hunt Jedi. Her reaction to the symbol of the Jedi Order may indicate a very personal reason why she turned to the dark side and could believe that the Jedi had failed her and others. You can also read that Reva’s anger is more at herself for feeling drawn to the light and the Jedi, so the reaction is disappointment because of her desire and a sign that she is still struggling with her duties as an inquisitor to kill Jedi — even if she relentlessly pursues Obi-Wan and is ready for to endanger the life of a child. In any case, episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi further teases that Reva survived Order 66 thanks to this moment.