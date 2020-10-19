Reuters: China’s Cryptocurrency Not Satisfied

The Bank of China organized an airdrop event last week, distributing 200 digital yuan to each of 50,000 people. Subsequently, he took some steps for the first practical use of the digital yuan. In the article published by Reuters, it was stated that this move did not satisfy the public.

The Bank of China distributed $ 1.5 million worth of digital yuan to a thousand citizens in a raffle that concluded about 10 days ago. And since last week, pilots have officially started in Shenzhen, China. Shenzhen residents were allowed to shop easily with the help of a QR code at points determined by digital yuan. Among the places that can be paid with digital yuan; There are many points from world-famous clothing brands to gas stations, from supermarkets to shops.

Reuters, one of the world’s leading news and news platforms, published an article about China’s breakthrough. According to Reuters, China’s moves to distribute digital yuan and then allow it to shop with it only look good on paper; citizens do not seem to be very impressed by this move.

“A Late Move”

According to Reuters, people in China were able to perform their transactions practically as if they were paying with digital yuan, which started pilot trials last week, with digital payment tools such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. It is a state-supported product and there is not much difference for citizens who will use digital when it is disabled, which is a first in the world.

According to citizens, it is much more attractive to use the applications they are used to and trust for now. In other words, the transition of the digital yuan to daily life did not have the expected effect on the public because; Applications that were already in use were being used and the digital yuan was a late breakthrough.

Speaking to Reuters and one of the lucky winners who won digital yuan in the lottery, the citizen said, “I do not intend to use it again without holding an airdrop event again” for the digital central bank money. Another lucky winner emphasized that Alipay and WeChat Pay have been in the market for a long time and stated that the digital yuan is not different for this reason and added that it may switch to national digital currency according to the advantages to be offered in the future.

People’s Transition to Digital Soup Should Be Reinforced

According to experts, in order to attract digital users, it is necessary to provide them with advantages such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. Because people already use these apps to buy everything from basic necessities to financial products.

G. Bin Zhao, senior economist at PwC China, once again underlined the same expectation in his statements. G. Bin Zhao to the government for digital yuna to be accepted by the public; He emphasized that he should invest in many areas such as education, paychecks and marketing.

“Offering convenience and other benefits is particularly important to encourage the use of the digital yuan.”

China’s Digital Yuan Flame Other Countries

The introduction of digital central bank money into daily life in Shenzhen, China’s 4th largest city, was met with great excitement by the financial world. People were able to easily pay with digital yuan all over the city. This digital currency trial was on record as practically the first major trial to date.

For most experts, this event meant that the digital yuan had passed theoretical internal tests and was ready for the international market. Experts and market followers do not lose their hope that the digital yuan can replace the US dollar in the international finance field, although it is not greeted with the same enthusiasm by the public.

After China, many countries such as the USA, England and Japan started infrastructure works for their national digital currencies. But still, China is taking advantage of both the early start and the great progress it has made by practicing the trial stages; leads the digital money race in the international arena. Whether the digital yuan will be fully appreciated by the public will be shown by the government’s incentives in the coming days.



