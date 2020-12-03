Reuters Announces: Who Raises the Bitcoin Price?

Reuters published an article saying that the Bitcoin run this time was mostly influenced by US-based investors rather than the East Asian market driving BTC movements. Reuters also discussed why BTC flows may have shifted from Japan, China and South Korea to North America.

While the price of bitcoin stood at $ 19,900 on Tuesday, its performance attracted the attention of the media. Reuters, one of the largest media outlets in the world, has also examined the bull run of Bitcoin this time. Bitcoin has shown an increase of approximately 165% this year, demonstrating that it is both a protection against inflation and an innovative alternative to gold, saying “I exist too”.

According to the article published by Reuters, earlier Bitcoin rallies were dominated by East Asian investors such as China, Japan and South Korea, while North American investors were the biggest gainers in this year’s rise. What are the factors behind this coin flow from East Asia to North America that could change the face of the cryptocurrency market, according to Reuters?

America won, Asian stock markets lost

According to information released by Reuters, the number of new users on platforms serving mostly North American users has increased more than 7,000 times this year. Considering these new buyers, the weekly net bitcoin inflow exceeded 216,000 Bitcoins worth about $ 3.5 billion this year.

In this process, according to the blockchain research firm Chainalysis, platforms serving investors in the East Asia region fell far behind the platforms serving the USA. According to Reuters, the change may be mainly due to the increasing appetite for Bitcoin among US investors. Ciara Sun, from Huobi Global, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Asian market, said the shift was in line with the sudden increase in corporate interest in North America.

Strict regulations cool Asian investors

Another factor that stimulates investors in the US, according to Reuters, may be the regulation of the previously unclear field of the cryptocurrency industry. The interest of North American investors is increasing as regulations and details for the cryptocurrency market in the US become transparent.

On the other hand, the East Asian investor is starting to move away from the cryptocurrency industry by entering with new regulations. In Hoh of the University of Korea’s Blockchain Research Institute argues that strict regulations in South Korea discourage retail investors. Hong Kong Bitcoin Association co-founder Leo Weese made a similar statement, stating that users may have withdrawn due to concerns of China’s regulations.

Center of gravity is too early to say in America now

Experts from the cryptocurrency industry argue that it is not the right time to say “there is a radical change in the market”, especially in the financial turmoil caused by the coronavirus epidemic, which continues to affect the world. James Quinn of fund management firm Q9 Capital said that there is no indication that the flow of coins to North America is leaning towards the US.

Despite this, Chainalysis data confirms that the trading volumes in North America for the major stock exchanges with the most network activity this year outshine East Asia by a large margin.

According to the data, while the trade volumes on the 4 major North American cryptocurrency platforms have doubled this year to 1.6 million Bitcoins per week; Transactions on the 14 major East Asian stock exchanges increased by 16% to 1.4 million. In the previous year, while this number was 1.3 million in East Asia, it was only 766 thousand in the USA.

Still, bitFlyer co-founder Yuzo Kano, who manages many exchanges in Japan, Europe and the USA, states that the end of the effects of the recent rise in Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market is based on North America. “There is a lot of funds bought there,” Kano commented.



