Reused “Man of Steel” and “Justice League” BvS Shots turned the Story of Superman

Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” turned two frames of Superman from the films “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” into a new sinister ending. The Snyder Cut rabbit hole from Justice League was extremely deep to explore. The role of Superman Henry Cavill in both versions of the film is just one example of many, along with what Snyder Cut has prepared for his future arc.

During the 10-month period between the announcement of Snyder Cut in May 2020 and its release in March 2021, Snyder was also able to shoot several additional scenes for the finale of the film, as well as work on some other elements using post-processing tools. These scenes specifically focus on the future of Nightmere, which was first teased in Batman v Superman when the Earth came under the rule of Darkseid (Ray Porter). In this future, Superman also transforms into Darkseid’s minion with the help of the anti-life equation, depriving free will.

Cavill was not present for additional photos during the filming of the second season of The Witcher, but Snyder was able to get around this by remaking a couple of shots from Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. What makes the footage in question particularly interesting is how much they reverse the heroism of Superman for the teasers of the movie “Nightmer”. The two Superman shots, which originally revolved around Zod’s death and Lois’ rescue, serve as a dark mirror for the hero and skillfully serve Snyder’s installation in Nightmere.

How the Justice League Turned Superman Killing Zod into Man of Steel

In the first vision of Knightmare Snyder Cut, seen by Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Superman falls under Darkseid’s control via the anti-life equation after the villain killed Lois Lane (Amy Adams) in the Bat Cave. The frame of Superman used in this scene is taken from the ending of “Man of Steel” after Superman breaks the neck of General Zod (Michael Shannon) to prevent him from killing the family with his thermal vision. Despite stopping Zod, Superman was still mourning his death in the Man of Steel finale, and Snyder took the same shot to show the grieving Superman again (with his costume also repainted in a black version) right at the moment when he turned into a Darkseid soldier.

How the Justice League Turned Over Superman Saving Lois in Batman v Superman

In the Knightmare scene during the Snyder Cut epilogue, Superman appears when Batman (Ben Affleck) gathers his allies to destroy Knightmare. The shot of Superman in this scene is taken from the opening scene of Batman v Superman, in which Superman arrives to rescue Lois. With this shot, Snyder again commits the heroic act of the Man of Steel and remakes it to show the horror of what Darkseid turned Kal-El into. This moment also maintains its connection with Lois in the hellish Knightmare timeline, as it was teased in Batman v Superman, in which Superman angrily tells Batman, “She was my world, and you took her away from me.”

Since Nightmer and his erasure from the timeline are the central pillar of Snyder’s Justice League sequels, Superman’s role in him will eventually free him from the anti-life equation so that he becomes a hero again in Justice League 3. This forces Snyder to use two past frames of Superman, suitable for this dichotomy of the Man of Steel arch, culminating in him leading the whole world against Darkseid. With footage from the films “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman” showing Superman as a hero, Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” turned them upside down in a very unexpected way.