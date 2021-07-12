Returning to Windows 10 after installing Windows 11 is possible with this trick

Windows 11: Users who are testing Windows 11 are the ones who are seeing first-hand all its advantages and especially the flaws it has. This is very normal since you are looking at an early version of the software that we will know fully by the end of the year. But there is a question that hangs around in the heads of many and that is whether it will be possible to return to Windows 10 from Windows 11. The answer is clear, but it has a drawback and a trap to skip it, which we will tell you below.

Satisfied in 10 days

It seems done on purpose, but yes, you will have 10 days to test Windows 11. This means that once it is time to have it on your machine you will have no less than ten days of testing in which to see how it works, if it goes more or less slow or if it just convinces you by its new design. The point is that if you regret the change you can always return to the previous operating system within that period. Then you just have to put up with the new operating system that at least guarantees you free updates unless …

Installing clean Windows 10 is the solution

Exactly, as you just read just above this line, you only have to install clean Windows 10 to return from Windows 11. And this is specified in the company’s question and answer page, in which we clearly read the following: “After having installed the Windows 11 update, there is a 10 day period when you can go back to Windows 10 while keeping the files and data that you brought with you. After 10 days, you will need to back up your data and perform a “clean install” to return to Windows 10. ”

In that case you need to make a backup copy of all the files you have on the machine and have a system backup before installation. For this, you need to make a backup copy on a hard drive or through a cloud service to recover it as soon as you need it, which will be the moment you want to return to the current software of the Redmond company that will remain in force for a few more years. Of course, if you buy a Windows 11 machine out of the box this will be impossible to do. The reason is clear and is that the terminal already came with the factory pre-installed operating system.