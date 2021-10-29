Returnal Vence Game Of The Year No Develop: Star Awards

Returnal: The Develop:Conference, an event geared especially to developers, this week unveiled its Develop:Star award winning games in different categories. PS5’s Returnal took two of those awards, including the ever-coveted Game of the Year.

As the conference is geared towards developers, many of its awards are aimed at studios and people, not necessarily games. Winners are decided in a closed vote of industry insiders. Check out the complete list of winners below:

Best Visual Art: Returnal

Best Narrative: Röki

Best Game Design: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Best Audio: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Innovation: Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Best Localization and QA Provider: Keywords Studios

Recruitment Star: Amiqus Recruitment

Best Creative Provider: Atomhawk

Best Original IP: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Diversity Star: Anisa Sanusi

Tomorrow’s Star: Reema Ishaque

Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine

Production Star: No More Robots

Best Mobile Game: Little Orpheus

Game of the Year (GOTY): Returnal

Best Micro Studio: Polygon Treehouse

Best Studio: Digital Sumo

The Development Star Award: Debbie Bestwick – Team17

The PS5 continued to stand out at the award in the form of other games, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales winning best audio and Sackboy: A Big Adventure’s Sumo Digital studio taking best studio.

It should be noted that Unreal Engine, which took the award for best technology provider for game development, is also one of the main sponsors of Develop:Conference.