Returnal Vence Game Of The Year No Develop: Star Awards

Returnal: The Develop:Conference, an event geared especially to developers, this week unveiled its Develop:Star award winning games in different categories. PS5’s Returnal took two of those awards, including the ever-coveted Game of the Year.
As the conference is geared towards developers, many of its awards are aimed at studios and people, not necessarily games. Winners are decided in a closed vote of industry insiders. Check out the complete list of winners below:
Best Visual Art: Returnal
Best Narrative: Röki
Best Game Design: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Best Audio: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Innovation: Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Best Localization and QA Provider: Keywords Studios
Recruitment Star: Amiqus Recruitment
Best Creative Provider: Atomhawk
Best Original IP: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Diversity Star: Anisa Sanusi
Tomorrow’s Star: Reema Ishaque
Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine
Production Star: No More Robots
Best Mobile Game: Little Orpheus
Game of the Year (GOTY): Returnal
Best Micro Studio: Polygon Treehouse
Best Studio: Digital Sumo
The Development Star Award: Debbie Bestwick – Team17
The PS5 continued to stand out at the award in the form of other games, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales winning best audio and Sackboy: A Big Adventure’s Sumo Digital studio taking best studio.
It should be noted that Unreal Engine, which took the award for best technology provider for game development, is also one of the main sponsors of Develop:Conference.