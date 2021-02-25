Returnal: trailer details changes to hostile planet Atropos

The developer Housemarque has released a new trailer for Returnal, presenting a little more about the environmental changes that the planet Atropos will undergo as the game progresses.

As you can see in the images, the hostile alien planet will be the stage for an intense disturbance by the protagonist Selene, who must find answers on the spot to be able to return home. In the video, several scenarios that can be explored are presented, each containing structures such as ruins, catacombs and many references to classic science fiction, in addition to unique atmospheres with their own world mechanics.

Check out the trailer entirely located in Portuguese, containing more scenes of unprecedented gameplay captured on PlayStation 5.

Returnal is scheduled to arrive exclusively on PS5 on April 30th.