Returnal: Studio Thanks Sony For Supporting ‘Too Risky’ Project

Returnal: In a note shared on Thursday (29), the Housemarque studio celebrated the launch of Returnal and thanked the partnership with Sony for providing support and the necessary conditions to “create something new and unique”.

After almost four years of development and six years after the birth of the initial concept, the third-person roguelike Returnal is finally ready to be made available to consumers. The project of gigantic proportions emerged to be the most ambitious of Housemarque, which found itself without much inspiration after launching titles such as Nex Machina and Matterfall.

For months, the studio found itself in limbo, worried about having nothing to show publishers, who were “less and less interested in talking about funding arcade-inspired games”. However, the idea behind the developers has always been to prove that the genre still breathed, but that it just needed a renewal in its style.

It was then that Returnal left the role, and what was considered a challenge became Housemarque’s new career goal. The idea managed to convince Sony and the partnership was launched, with the two companies taking risks and supporting each other from start to finish.

“At a time when game publishers are taking less and less creative risks, we are truly grateful to our publishing partner Sony, who gave us the opportunity to work on something very risky and gave fantastic support throughout the project,” he said. Ilari Kuittinen, co-founder of the developer. “We are forever grateful to have this opportunity.”

Returnal will be released on April 30 exclusively for the PS5, but has already received positive reviews from analysts and media outlets. Be sure to check out our full review by clicking here, and learn everything and a little more than what awaits players in Atropos.