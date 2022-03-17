Returnal Shows Its Survival Mode In An 18-Minute Gameplay

Returnal: The Ascension update, which will be available for free starting March 22, will include the Tower of Sisyphus. The cycle of life and death has not ended for Selene, the protagonist of Returnal. The exclusive PS5 game developed by Housemarque has not said the last word of it either. During the State of Play on March 9, the studio announced the free Ascension update, which will introduce a survival mode known as the Tower of Sisyphus. Now, PlayStation has posted an 18-minute gameplay video on its official YouTube channel, which you can see below these lines.

In the Tower of Sisyphus you can go up and up, but the end is never within reach of the protagonist. The main objective is to get high and kill as many enemies as possible before the inevitability of death arrives without remedy. Of course, as the character reaches higher heights, she will face even more powerful rivals.

“One of the main motivations to keep going is the feeling of achievement. Each Tower stage culminates with an encounter with Algos, which also get more challenging as the mode progresses. Unlike in the campaign mode, in the Tower you will also have to get a good score ”, explains director Harry Krueger on the official PlayStation blog.

Online cooperative mode

Returnal: Ascension will not only introduce this mode, but will also implement one of the most desired features, the cooperative mode. Near the crash site, on the Chronosis portal, there is the option to create or join private and public matches, always online. Once the connection is established, a Selene from another time controlled by another player will join forces to face the horrors of the planet Atropos.

The main game works with a roguelike structure that is combined with a third-person combat system. Death is only the beginning.