Returnal has release postponed to April

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

In a message posted on Twitter, Sony revealed that Returnal has been delayed, reaching players’ hands only in late April. According to the text, this was a joint action with the producer Housemarque in order to polish the game a little more.

“Returnal has a new release date, April 30, 2021. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Housemarque make the decision to change this date to give the team extra time to continue polishing the game until it reaches the level of quality that players expect of the producer ”, says the text on the social network.

Returnal is an exclusive game for PlayStation 5 and was previously scheduled to be released in March.

