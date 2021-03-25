Returnal has its production finished

If you’re looking at Returnal, good news. In a message posted on his Twitter profile, producer Housemarque announced that the production work on the title was finally finished.

Returnal has finally gone GOLD!!! A huge thanks to everyone on the team at Housemarque, PlayStation Studios, and all the other teams involved. We can't wait to have this out soon and for every player out there to experience the planet of Atropos!#Returnal #PS5 #April30 pic.twitter.com/ymacgtGXbg — Housemarque (@Housemarque) March 25, 2021

Returnal is a game exclusive to PlayStation 5 and will be available on April 30th.