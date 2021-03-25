Returnal has its production finished

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

If you’re looking at Returnal, good news. In a message posted on his Twitter profile, producer Housemarque announced that the production work on the title was finally finished.

“Returnal has finally reached the Gold stage! A big thank you to everyone on the team at Housemarque, PlayStation Studios and all the other teams involved. We are looking forward to seeing the game in everyone’s hands and allowing several people to have their experience on the planet Atropos ”, says the message.

Returnal is a game exclusive to PlayStation 5 and will be available on April 30th.

