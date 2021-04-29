Returnal Gets Launch Trailer Showing Action and Exploration

Returnal: We are two days before Returnal’s arrival in stores, and to celebrate the occasion, the producer Housemarque released a new launch video for the game, entitled The Tide.

The recording you can see below brings not only moments of action, but also some glimpses of the areas that will be explored throughout this adventure that promises very different environments.

See the game’s launch trailer below:

“Returnal is easily our most daring and ambitious project to date. It is very exciting for us to bring our established brand of explosive action ‘bullet hell’ into the space of the third person, while enriching it with a unique blend of narrative and ‘rogue like’ elements for the first time. We think the result is something quite unique: it is an experience that we hope will be familiar and renewed and that, hopefully, will please our longtime fans and newcomers ”, commented Harry Krueger, creative director at Housemarque.

Returnal will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 on April 30.