Returnal for PS5 is already gold: development ends

Housemarque announces that it has completed development of Returnal, its newest work exclusively for PS5. It will arrive next April 30.

Returnal for PS5, Housemarque’s new work exclusively for the fifth generation of PlayStation, reaches the goal of its development: it is already gold. In this way the production of version 1.0 has been completed.

“Returnal is already Gold! A huge thank you to everyone at Housemarque, PlayStation Studios, and the other teams involved. We can’t wait to launch it soon and for all the players out there to experience the planet of Atropos, ”the study explains in a message via social networks. Returnal is scheduled to launch on April 30.

This is the protagonist of Returnal, Selene

As we recently learned, PlayStation referred to Selene, the protagonist of the adventure, as a character “complex and full of nuances, resolution and intelligence.” We know that she will arrive on the alien planet looking for the source of the White Shadow transmission, which pushes him to disobey her officers.

The latest trailer, which you can see at the top of this news, focuses her perspective on the fears that torment her. She for some strange reason she sees visions across the map, like a typical house in any American suburb. The narrative moments are assured.

Among the latest information we learned that she will have a function through the network. On the ground we will see the corpses of other players, which will show their last seconds of life. We will have two options: either we loot them or try to avenge them “to trigger events during the game.” How are those events? We do not know. We will have to wait until its release.

