Returnal for PS5 delayed until April

Housemarque, the responsible studio, needs a little more time to polish the gaming experience to the max. The long-awaited new title from Housemarque, the creators of Resogun and Nex Machina, will not arrive in time. It has been announced by PlayStation through its official Twitter account. Thus, players will have to wait a little longer to enjoy Returnal, a new exclusive title for PS5. This sci-fi game was scheduled for March 19, but the studio has requested more time in order to offer a product to match. The new date has been set for April 31, 2021.

“Returnal has a new release date,” the Japanese company wrote. “SIE and Housemarque have made the decision to change the release date in order to give the studio some extra time to continue polishing the game to the level of quality that players have come to expect from Housemarque.”

The dangers of a hostile planet

For this new production, the studio has taken a completely different direction from its previous games. They ditch the two-dimensional graphics to build a sci-fi experience full of challenges and battles. Selene is the protagonist of Returnal, a woman who is forced to make an emergency landing, with the misfortune that she is completely cut off from the rest of the crew. As if that weren’t enough, the planet she lands on is anything but friendly.

Built like a roguelike video game, this exclusive to Sony’s next-gen console poses a continuous cycle of life and death. Selene will fall again and again, so she must learn from her mistakes to continue fighting and survive. With each death, the settings and locations change. In line with the titles of this genre, the procedural elements will be very present.