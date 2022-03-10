Returnal: Ascension Announced, A Free Update That Will Add Co-Op And More

Returnal: The Housemarque game will receive the patch on March 22 and will include an additional survival mode. Life on planet Atropos is pure cycle of life and death. Returnal, the exclusive Housemarque video game for PS5, has not yet said its last word. During the State of Play, the studio has revealed the free Ascension update. It will be available from March 22 and will add a cooperative mode for up to two players (PS Plus subscription required), as well as a survival mode called Tower of Sisyphus.

Harry Krueger, director of Returnal, has explained on the official PlayStation blog that the Tower of Sisyphus will invite us to ascend as high as possible. However, “similar to the tragic story of Sisyphus, there is no end” to climbing, so players are destined to face increasingly powerful enemies until death knocks at their door.

To activate the cooperative it will be necessary to go to a portal of Chronosis, near the place of the accident. There you can create the party or join a public game. Of course, there is the possibility to create a private match. “Once the connection has been established, Selene from another timeline will join your session and your shared journey will begin.”

You can see the trailer below: