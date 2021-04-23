Returnal 60 fps 4K dynamic on PlayStation 5

Returnal official page on the PlayStation website was recently updated with some data on the technical aspects of the game, where we know that the game will run at 60 frames per second in addition to the dynamic resolution of 4K and Ray Tracing.

Using the PlayStation 5 lightning tracking hardware, we were able to present real-time lighting with superior quality. Our global lighting system is unique and adapts to random locations in the world, while neon-style bullets create effects that our team knows about, ”said Ethan Watson, the game’s chief technology officer.

Returnal is an exclusive game for PlayStation 5 and will be released worldwide on April 30th.