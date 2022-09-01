Return To Monkey Island may not require a separate graphics card

Although adventure games are not as popular as they once were, they are still popular, especially among some older gamers. There are several classic games of the 90s from LucasArts that hold a special place in the hearts of many, for example, Grim Fandango, Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2 and, of course, The Secret of Monkey Island. Speaking of the latter, “Return to Monkey Island” is due out soon, and PC specs have been going around in circles lately.

“Return to Monkey Island” was announced a few months ago after its creator Ron Golbert teased a bit. Unsurprisingly, most fans won’t assume that the upcoming installment of the classic series will require a powerful machine to run, given its more simplistic visuals. According to Steam, this requires an Intel i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM and only 4 GB of memory, so it probably won’t be difficult for most players to launch the game. What is perhaps most interesting is that he may not even need a dedicated graphics card.

According to the PCGamesN report, this makes sense. Given that the game requires either a Radeon HD 7750 or a GeForce GT 640 with 1 GB and 2 GB of video memory, respectively, players won’t need to rush into buying something like an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti. which can easily beat someone around $1,500.

It sounds like a pipe dream these days, but it’s not the first time this has happened. It was recently announced that No Man’s Sky will no longer require a dedicated GPU. It’s a little more surprising for this game, given its huge size, but it’s interesting to see that in this modern era of the need to use the most modern technology, there may be games that don’t need to break the bank to be playable.

As for “Return to Monkey Island” itself, the new entry was written by the aforementioned Gilbert, who also worked on the first two parts of “Monkey Island”. He is a prominent figure in the gaming industry, especially he worked at LucasArts on a number of games, including Maniac Mansion. In fact, thanks to this game, he was able to jointly create a set of game development tools known as SCUMM. Short for Script Creation Utility for Maniac Mansion, this engine was an important piece of software in the development of some of the games that made LucasArts and Gilbert himself so beloved in those days.

Return to Monkey Island will be released on PC and Switch on September 19, 2022.