Return to Monkey Island Creator Closes Blog After Personal Attacks

After a curious absence from Devolver Direct from Devolver Digital earlier this month, Return to Monkey Island, the long-awaited newest game in the Monkey Island series, finally appeared at the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase earlier this week. In this latest trailer, new plot elements of “Return to Monkey Island” were shown, as well as a first look at the gameplay. However, one of the biggest discoveries was his artistic style, which has caused some backlash since he was first teased in April. With the release of this trailer, the latest wave of negative reaction forced the creator of the series Ron Gilbert to close his personal blog.

“Return to Monkey Island” was first introduced as an April Fool’s joke on Ron Gilbert’s Grumpy Gamer blog. A few days later, the teaser was followed by an announcement about the game, which stated that this would be the first game in 30 years to be led by Gilbert, and that it would be a direct sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. It also became known that the game will be developed by Gilbert Studio, Terrible Toybox, Thimbleweed Park Studio 2017, and will be published by Devolver Digital and the newly recreated LucasFilm Games.

RELATED: 15 Best LucasArts Games of the 90s, rating

Gilbert has been running his Grumpy Gamer blog for many years, where he published news about projects in development, personal messages and stories about his time at LucasArts and Humongous Entertainment. After Disney acquired LucasFilm and its intellectual property, Gilbert wrote several articles about how he would create a new Monkey Island game if he had the opportunity. Today, in response to the negative reaction to the artistic style of Return to Monkey Island, the Grumpy Gamer blog was closed, and the link to the site expired and is not loading.

Before excluding the site from the list, Gilbert responded to the personal attacks that he and the team received regarding the game, which have since been shared by the voice actor of Guybrush Threepwood Dominic Armato. In the post , Ron Gilbert states: “I’m closing the comments. People are just angry, and I have to delete comments with personal attacks.” Later he continues: “I will not post any more messages about the game. I’ve lost the joy of sharing.”

This response understandably disappointed many in the Monkey Island community who are happy or indifferent to the change in artistic style, however, it is equally understandable that Gilbert felt the need to make this decision, since some comments in the thread were definitely ill-disposed towards the team making the game and Gilbert himself. However, it’s sad to see that a developer has to defend himself against personal attacks because of something that ultimately has very little meaning in relation to the Monkey Island game. Let’s hope that this situation will calm down before the release of “Return to Monkey Island” at the end of 2022.

Return to Monkey Island will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2022.