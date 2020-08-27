Return to Hogwarts: to bring Harry Potter fans together

The virtual event “Back to Hogwarts”, scheduled for September 1, will bring together Harry Potter fans from around the world. The celebration will replace the annual fan meeting at King’s Cross station in London to commemorate the departure of the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9¾.

Created by the organization Wizarding World, the event will be open and totally free, with the objective of gathering fans from all places without agglomerations. The program runs from 6:30 am to 7:30 am, Brasília time, and will include the presence of actors such as James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

How to participate?

To follow the event live, visit https://www.wizardingworld.com/ and register. Through this platform, fans can send personal photos that will be added to a digital mosaic throughout the program.

This montage will be available for download at the end of the event and the images sent will be displayed inside the King’s Cross station – which, after the decoration, will be posted on Wizarding World social networks.

Other attractions

From August 29, users will have access to content such as a talk by wand choreographer Paul Harris; an immersive experience in the wizarding universe with Journeys to Hogwarts Soundscape; in addition to a presentation by CineConcerts, with orchestras from all over the world that will play the striking songs from the eight Harry Potter films.

On the opening day, a MinaLima work of art created especially for the event will also be shown, available in limited edition to buy at http://www.minalima.com. Harry Potter Fan Club members will receive the digital download link on September 2 by email.

More information about the “Back to Hogwarts” celebration will be released by Wizarding World on its social networks and on the official website.



