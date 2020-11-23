Return signal for Sony Xperia Compact series

Sony has been following a low profile in the smartphone market lately. However, the information shows that the company is preparing to act again. It is said that the Japanese technology giant plans to release a 5G phone with a Snapdragon 690 processor, which will be named Xperia 10 III. According to a new claim, Sony plans to revive the Xperia Compact series in the first half of 2021.

The prospect of the Compact series returning already seems to have excited those who love Sony’s smartphones. Sony had offered the features of flagship phones in Compact phones in a smaller case and at more affordable prices. Since the XZ2 Compact launched in 2018, there is no device added to this series.

The number of Sony branded new devices on the market is very few. However, despite the small number of devices, the mobility behind the scenes seems quite high. The news that the company gave up the Xperia 10 Plus II model with Snapdragon 720 to focus on 5G also came to the fore a while ago. It is stated that Sony will be able to both preserve the 5G focus and bring the Compact series back by releasing a phone named Xperia 1 III Compact with Snapdragon 775 processor.

It is said that the future member of the Sony Xperia Compact series could feature a 5.5 inch screen. Although the name of the Snapdragon 775 processor is spoken out loud, it is worth noting that this processor is not yet official either.



