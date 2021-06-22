Return Purchases Made On Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021: We are right in the middle of Amazon Prime Day 2021, which translates into massive discounts that many people will have taken advantage of to take something. And an element derived from online purchases are returns if you do not like it, it does not come well or is defective, so Amazon allows you to return them without further ado

Return something to Amazon without a label

When you want to return something to Amazon, you must send it back in the same package in which it was sent -or a similar one-, and accompanied by a label that you must print to place it. But the main e-Commerce website in the West is always looking for new ways to innovate and make life easier for its customers.

Therefore, if you are a user of Amazon Spain, you can already make use of several return services, including one that allows you to return the products without having to put them in a box or print a label.

All customers can easily return the selected products to one of the more than 2,000 Celeritas points in Spain by showing the barcode generated when the return is processed and by delivering the package in the original manufacturer’s packaging. In other words, you do not have to put it in a box or on Amazon or another similar if it is a candidate for this type of returns – not everything you buy on Amazon is.

What you must do is enter the Returns Center section of the Amazon website and choose the product you want to return. And if it meets the requirements for a return without a label and package, they can select this option to receive a barcode through the Amazon.com app or email, which they must show at the Celeritas Point. There, multiple items are collected in the same container, which is then sent to the fulfillment center, helping to reduce the amount of travel required to return the products.

Contact customer service by chat, email or phone

But you may need to contact customer service, speak to someone. To do this, when you enter the Amazon website, if you scroll to the end, you will see 4 columns of sections and links. In the last one on the left, at the bottom is the Help link. When you enter you see the main Amazon help Home. If you want to speak to a customer service employee about an order:

Scroll down to where it says ‘Check our help pages’

Click on Need more help? and the option ‘Contact us’ in the center column

Here a section will open in which you must choose one of the orders that you have made

In section 2 ‘Tell us more about your problem’, when you choose the details, more options will open below

Section 3 is called How would you like to contact us? And you will see that they give you three contact options: Through a phone call, by e-Mail or by Chat.

E-Mail is secure, but it will take several hours. If you need to speak with an operator, you can choose either the phone or the chat, which in less than 1 minute usually puts you with an operator. In fact, the best thing about chat unlike the phone is that it allows you to go faster by being in front of the PC, make quick cut-outs with the order number and other links, and you can also save a transcript of the entire conversation with the Amazon worker, in case something happened.