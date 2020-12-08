Return of star Patrick Dempsey shows tragic mistake

On Grey’s Anatomy season 17, fans enjoyed the return of Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), who was tragically murdered in season 11; however, his return to the show was a tragic mistake.

His reappearance on the two-part Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere, “All Tomorrow’s Parties / Downtown Won’t Hold”, happened as part of a dream sequence that occurred after Meredith slipped into a coma.

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 chose to make the current COVID-19 pandemic an important part, and Meredith’s battle with COVID-19 is meant to highlight the struggle many Americans and their families face.

However, the idea of ​​Derek being on a beach calling her is a bit muffled given the bigger implications and ultimately a poor decision by the writers of the Grey’s Anatomy show.

While Meredith will never forget Derek, it’s clear from Grey’s Anatomy season 17 that she, at least insofar as anyone can find closure in such a circumstance, moved on.

This makes Derek’s reappearance even more suspicious as he has not just one but two possible suitors on the other side and this creates a conflict in Meredith’s story on Grey’s Anatomy.

If Meredith joins Derek on the beach, that clearly means that she has abandoned everything in her life on Gray’s Anatomy and would not need to return to continue doing her job and saving lives.

While it’s nice to see cast members returning on beloved shows, it drags on for too long and serves as little more than a painful reminder of Meredith’s loss, which may have an even more profound effect on Grey’s Anatomy.



