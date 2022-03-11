RetroMadrid 2022 Canceled Due To “Accumulation Of Problems”

RetroMadrid 2022: The organization sends an official statement to confirm that the retro festival will not take place this year. The Madrid fair dedicated to retro video games will not return this year. This has been announced by the organization in a statement published on the official website, in which they have alluded to different reasons why this edition will not finally materialize. In this way, RetroMadrid 2022 is on hold and we will have to wait until the next edition to enjoy this fair dedicated to the classic video game.

Official statement

“We wanted to announce from the organization that much to our regret and due to force majeure we are forced to cancel this edition of RetroMadrid 2022,” the statement begins. “In recent months, several problems have come together that, by accumulation, have affected both the human team that was behind the organization of the event and the economic viability of RetroMadrid to be able to carry out the meeting.”

The official note also points to an important unforeseen event, the “need to start over from scratch with our City Council this last week.” These conversations are “necessary to be able to have the appropriate means”, but taking into account that there were only two months left for the event to be held, time was running out.

“All this has led us to have to make this decision”, with the aim of ensuring “the well-being of the people involved”, both in terms of health and in terms of the workplace, which is covered by the organization , exhibitors, speakers, activities, technical means, volunteering, etc. In addition, to this we must add “the impossibility of being able to count on the minimum means and financing to make RetroMadrid viable”.

RetroMadrid regrets any problem that may have arisen and announces the return of donations and contributions made to date. The truth is that after the coronavirus crisis, the 2020 edition had to be canceled and the 2021 edition was never held. Hopefully 2023 will be the year.