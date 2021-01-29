‘Retro Wave’ brings PlayStation games up to 90% off

PlayStation Store is running a promotion called: ‘Retro Wave’. It brings exclusive and multi-platform games with discounts of up to 90%, with that we have some classics costing less than R $ 15, as is the case of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Thief costing less than R $ 10.

Although the discounts are for PS4 games, it is worth remembering that those who own a PS5 will be able to play these games through retro compatibility between consoles.

Check out the highlights of the promotion:

Thief: From R $ 69.99 – For R $ 6.69 (90% discount);

Murdered Soul Suspect: From R $ 79.99 – For R $ 7.99 (90% discount);

Deus Ex Mankind Divided: From R $ 124.90 – For R $ 18.73 (85% discount);

One Piece Burning Blood – From R $ 249.99 – For R $ 37.90 (85% discount);

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – From R $ 249.99 – For R $ 37.49 (85% discount);

Naruto To Brouto: Shinobi Striker – From R $ 249.99 – For R $ 37.48 (85% discount);

Sword Art Online Hollow Realization: From R $ 249.99 – For R $ 37.49 (85% discount);

God Eater 2 Rage Burst – From R $ 249.99 – For R $ 37.49 (85% discount);

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – From R $ 229.99 – For R $ 34.49 (85% discount);

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: From R $ 83.50 – For R $ 12.52 (85% discount);

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition: From R $ 99.00 – For R $ 14.99 (85% discount);

Anthem Standard Edition: From R $ 209.90 – For R $ 37.78 (82% discount);

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition: From R $ 83.50 – For R $ 15.03 (82% discount);

Alien: Isolation: From R $ 99.99 – For R $ 19.99 (80% discount);

Rise of the Tomb Raider – From R $ 149.50 – For R $ 29.90 (80% discount);

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst: From R $ 69.90 – For R $ 13.98 (80% discount);

Metro: Last Light Redux: From R $ 104.90 – For R $ 20.98 (80% discount);

Metro 2033 Redux: From R $ 104.90 – For R $ 20.98 (80% discount);

Little Nightmares: From R $ 80.00 – For R $ 20.00 (75% discount);

Resident Evil Remake: From R $ 83.50 – For R $ 20.87 (75% discount);

Resident Evil Raccon City Edition (Resident Evil 2 + 3): from R $ 332.90 – For R $ 133.16 (60% off)

If you want, you can see here all the offers of the Promotion “Onda Retrô” from PSN. So, will you get something?