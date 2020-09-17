Resumen Nintendo Direct Mini: Monster Hunter Rise

This has been the Nintendo Direct Mini on September 17 where Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and more have been announced

Nintendo will host a new episode of Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase this Thursday, September 17. The company, increasingly comfortable with this format after the July and August editions, has decided to separate all advertisements from its partners and third-party companies from its own; at least for now. We will tell you how to see this presentation event, which unlike previous occasions will be broadcast live with great news for Nintendo Switch.

It will be at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) when this Nintendo Direct Mini begins, whose approximate duration has not transpired. We also don’t know what names will be displayed. In July and August we featured Shin Megami Tensei V and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, respectively. Sources close to MeriStation assure that the currently in development new Monster Hunter for “adolescent public” is about to be announced. Soon we will have doubts about its possible presentation at this event.

With regard to exclusive first party titles, Nintendo has planned for this last quarter the launch of Super Mario 3D All-Stars this September 18 (includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy); Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit on October 16 and Pikmin 3 Deluxe on October 30. On November 20, finally, it will be Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm that puts an end to this complex year 2020.



