Results of the elections in the USA | Michigan

The close scrutiny of the elections in the United States leaves the presidency up in the air for the time being.

The candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, face a very close dispute that will depend, in large part, on the outcome of the vote by mail. The battle remains open in three decisive states, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where the count will last for days. In the latter territory, with 97% of the votes counted, Biden has a distance of 21,000 votes after turning the initial figures. In Michigan, Biden just passed his rival by 0.1 points, but the tendency is for him to widen that gap; in Georgia, the distance to his Republican rival is less than two points. Nevada, meanwhile, has announced that it will resume computing on Thursday. Trump, who won in Ohio, Florida and Texas, has been declared the winner and has assured in an appearance that he will go before the Supreme Court. “They are trying to steal the election from us,” he also launched from his Twitter account. He did it after the Democrat asked to wait for the final results, which include an early vote, and warned that “it is up to the voters” to decide the name of the new president.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf explains in an appearance: “We may not know the results today, but the most important thing is to get accurate results.”

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reports that about 50% of the votes by mail have been counted.

Joe Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, announces that the Democratic candidate is scheduled to appear this Wednesday, although she does not specify at what time.




