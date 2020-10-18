The first comparison results of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series processors with the Zen 3 architecture, which were announced recently, appeared online. The results show that Zen 3 architecture CPUs come with significant power increases compared to the previous Ryzen 3000 series.

Having recently taken the lead in the processor industry, AMD recently announced the Ryzen 5000 processor family with a new generation Zen 3 architecture for desktop computers. The processors, which will start their sales next November, have appeared in the SiSoftware database, although it has been sold for more than two weeks.

Shared report; The Ryzen 9 5950X presents the first benchmark results for the Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X processors. All three mentioned processors were tested on the MSI MEX X570 UNIFI motherboard. Comparison results, where memory clock speeds are unknown, show us that the new generation processors offer an overall performance increase compared to Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 processors.

Comparison results of AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors:

In the comparisons, Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 3000 series processors were tested for Processor Arithmetic (GOPS) and Processor Multimedia (Mpix / s). Looking at the results, the Ryzen 9 5950X tops the list in both tests, as expected. At this point, the processor managed to score 611.91 GOPS in arithmetic performance and 2066.49 Mpix / s in multimedia testing.

When we look at the general table, for processor arithmetic tests, the Ryzen 9 5950X is about 9% faster than the Ryzen 9 3950X, and the Ryzen 9 5900X is about 18% faster than the Ryzen 3900X, while the Ryzen 7 5800X is about 20% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800X. In other words, it can be said that the AMD 5000 series shows an average of 10-20% higher performance compared to the Ryzen 3000 series in these tests.

We’re seeing a huge improvement in CPU performance here when it comes to multimedia testing. At this point, the Ryzen 9 5950X is 25% faster than the Ryzen 9 3950X, while the Ryzen 9 5900X is up to 35% faster than the Ryzen 9 3900X and even surpasses the Ryzen 9 3950X. On the other hand, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is also about 42% ahead of its predecessor Ryzen 7 3800X and even the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X.



