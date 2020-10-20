Restrictions leave Disneyland without hope of reopening

Disneyland will have to wait for Orange County to reach the minimum contagion level before it can reopen, according to instructions published by the state of California.

The state of California published new guidelines for Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other theme parks to reopen.

The new measures will be based on the state’s contagion case tier system, including instructions on how each park should reopen and maximum visitor capacity.

Disneyland, along with Disney California Adventure, closed on March 14, 2020 due to the coronavirus. Downtown Disney reopened on July 9, 2020 and the plan was to reopen the parks on Disneyland’s 65th anniversary on July 17, when everyone was assuming and hoping the virus would be under control by the summer.

As we all know by now, that did not happen and the opening of the park was postponed. Since then, Disneyland has been waiting for guidance from California on how to reopen.

Guidelines for reopening Disneyalnd

Smaller theme parks will be able to reopen their doors once the county reaches Level 3 or Orange, which represents the “moderate” level of spread, as set by the California government.

These parks must maintain a limited capacity of 25 percent; Ticket sales must be limited to residents of the same county only and only outdoor attractions may operate.

Generally speaking, all parks will be able to resume operations once they have reached Level 4 or yellow, which represents a “minimal” spread of the virus in the county.

Disneyland and the rest of the entertainment destinations will need to implement a reservation system and screen guests for symptoms in advance. The use of a mask or other facial coverings is also mandatory, except when eating or drinking.

With regard to professional sporting events and outdoor stadiums, the regulation in the state will be as follows:

It can be resumed at Level 3 at 20% and at Level 4 at 25%.

Ticket sales are restricted to customers within a 120 mile radius.

Advance sale of tickets and assigned seats (no ticketing day or automated call).

Eat and drink only in assigned seats.

Face covering is mandatory throughout the stadium unless eating or drinking

Forbidden to follow close, however parking is required at the stadium.

Disneyland Anaheim not opening soon

In other words, big parks like Disneyland and Universal can’t reopen until their respective locations hit Level 4, which seems almost impossible at this point.

After the publication of the measures for the reopening, Disney regretted in a statement not being able to reopen “in the near future” despite having “demonstrated that we can reopen responsibly and with security protocols based on science.”

The company noted that because the state of California “ignores this fact” and instead “applies arbitrary guidelines” it will force thousands of park employees to remain out of work.

Disney recently announced the firing of 28,000 cast members in the company’s Parks, Experiences and Products sectors at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Smaller parks will have better luck here, but for now, it looks like Disneyland and Universal won’t be reopening anytime soon.



