Restriction insufficient: Ultimatom to Twitter from Russia

Russia came to the agenda with the threat of blocking to Twitter. Russia has received restrictions for the social media platform before. However, according to the information based on Russian officials, Twitter does not want to sit on the table with Russia. Russia had taken the restriction step to remove Twitter’s illegal content. But it was reflected in the news that Twitter continues in the decision.

On March 10, the Russian Communication Authority Roskomnadzor announced that Twitter slowed down. Then the threat to the Twitter could be banned completely. Twitter’s response to this statement, Russia gave ultimatum of ultimatum.

Threat to block Twitter from Russia

The threat of blocking Twitter from Russia in the next month. Russia suggests that some of the contents are drug and inappropriate ingredients, to remove these contents. According to the grounds, the content of young age to drag the suicide took place on Twitter. Again Russia has heard that he sent more than 28,000 requests since 2017. However, 3 thousand 168 content with the inappropriate items according to the new statistics are still not deleted from the platform.

Russia expressed the threat of blocking for Twitter after 9 March. The Russian side reported the contents that invite children to the protests of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny on March 9th on March 9. These contents also grew crisis between Twitter and Russia. Afterwards, the reason that inappropriate content has also been shown, the content of Twitter was requested.

After the decision to collapse the speed received, the Russian authorities are ready to step a stiff. Russian news agents shared Russia to block Twitter without the decision of the court. Resources wrote that this information was told by Vadim Subbotin Vadim Subbotin.

Twitter has clarified Russia’s requests. Twitter explained that it tolerates zero to child exploitation. In addition, it was underlined that the incentive content of suicide and self-harm is contrary to Twitter rules. Twitter announced that this type of contents did not allow In addition, Twitter argued that all over the world. Twitter added that the online public chats are concerned from increasing interference and restraint attempts.

In addition, Apple is also threatened to leave the country by unable to deal with Russia. However, according to the news (Tuesday), Apple deals with Russia according to the news.