Restocking GameStop PS5 in Store This Week

Every year, video game retailer GameStop holds a Pro Days Sale, providing those who have signed up for its PowerUp Rewards Pro membership program with great discounts, exclusive offers and much more. This year’s Pro Days sale should be especially exciting, as GameStop customers will not only have a lot of great deals, but they may also get the opportunity to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 console.

Sony first released its PlayStation 5 console in November 2020. Despite the fact that almost two years have passed since the launch of the PlayStation 5, it is still incredibly difficult to find a console. The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems, a shortage of chips, speculators, bots buying up online stocks, and other problems have made it almost impossible for many to get hold of the PS5. However, it is reported that some PS5 kits will be available at GameStop next Friday, June 24.

This latest addition to the GameStop console will be exclusive to PowerUp Rewards Pro members, which is to be expected as it is part of the Pro Days sale. However, this may be disappointing news for those who just want to log into GameStop and get out with the PS5. Other drawbacks include the fact that not every GameStop store will have PS5 consoles available, and that restocking the PS5 will consist of packages, not just one console purchase.

GameStop PS5 Replenishment Date

Friday, June 24, at participating GameStop locations.

It is reported that GameStop will offer various PS5 packages. Some sets will include major games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, while others will include games such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. It looks like the official Horizon Forbidden West PS5 kit will be part of the deal, although it will also come with GameStop and PlayStation Network gift cards, which buyers will have to buy. Oddly enough, it seems that many of the kits come with Battlefield 2042 included, which is strange considering that the game has been criticized and mostly abandoned by the community.

One of the reasons GameStop might include Battlefield 2042 in these kits is to get rid of their game stocks. Battlefield 2042 has failed for DICE and EA as the number of players in the game has plummeted in the months since launch. However, the Battlefield series is generally well received and quite popular, so it’s likely that GameStop expected to sell many more physical copies of the game before the backlash.

However, those who haven’t bought the PS5 yet and don’t want to pay speculators can at least try to buy it this Friday, June 24, at GameStop if they are ready to jump on one of the packages. Keep in mind that PS5 restocking won’t happen at every GameStop store, so potential buyers should keep this in mind.