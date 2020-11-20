Restaurant owners ‘They want to get us out of our business’

The owners of restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries in Los Angeles shouted to the sky at the new restrictions imposed in the state of California to stop the new wave of COVID-19 cases, which require them to close at 10 in the night; and reduce to 50% the service of sale of food outdoors in patios, terraces, sidewalks and parking lots.

“They are going to kill us! I’m going to start cutting employees next week, ”says Vicente Ortiz, chef and owner of Don Chente’s and El Pescador restaurants in Los Angeles.

And he warns that if they are ordered another closure so that they only sell takeout food, they will not hold and many restaurants will begin to close. “It seems they want to put us out of business!” He laments.

Given the resurgence of COVID-9 cases in the state, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a new curfew so that starting on Saturday, December 21 and for a month, all businesses close at 10 p.m. and until 5 in the morning. The order also applies to Californians, with the exception of those who have to perform an essential activity.

This order is mandatory for 41 counties in the state of California that are in the purple high risk level with a growing number of cases.

Ortiz explains that there has not been a single study that shows that restaurants are a source of infection from the pandemic. “Most of us operate correctly and follow very strict hygiene and prevention regulations. Few workers arrive and tell us they feel bad. And when that has happened we send them to take the exam, and they don’t come back until they get negative.

He adds that they have not heard of a single client who is going to tell them that he got sick with COVID-19 because he went to eat with them.

“The new wave of infections is the result of political campaigns and events as well as protests. It is not the responsibility of the restaurants or salons that are struggling to survive, but I think that the big companies that have become billionaires during the pandemic, it is in their interest that we are closed. Who knows what will be behind all this ”.

And he explains that the new order for restaurants, bars, breweries (breweries), wineries (wineries) to limit the service of outdoor food consumption to 50%, means that if they have 10 tables in a patio, now they can only work with 5.



