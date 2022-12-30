It was announced on Thursday evening that Pele had passed away at the age of 82, and a host of Liverpool players paid tribute to one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

The Brazilian had problems with his kidneys and prostate, and in September last year he underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.

He was readmitted last month, and on Thursday the hospital confirmed that Pele died “due to the failure of several organs as a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition.”

A legend of the game and a hero in his homeland, leading figures of football pay tribute to Pele on social networks, and three Brazilian Liverpool players publish their own messages.

Fabinho’s Instagram and Twitter post read: “His legacy will be eternal. Thank you, Pele. Rest in peace, King!”

Elsewhere, Arthur posted an iconic image of Pele celebrating one of his three World Cup triumphs, with the message: “Rest in peace, King. We will be eternally grateful for everything you have done for us Brazilians. My condolences to the family and friends!”

Youngster Marcelo Pitaluga also posted his tribute. “Rest in peace, King! The greatest,” his message reads.

Mohamed Salah was another one who paid his respects, his last Instagram post read: “Goodbye, football legend.”

When Salah was named PFA Player of the Year in April 2018, Pele congratulated him on an outstanding season.

“Congratulations on the award, @22mosalah,” he replied to Salah’s tweet at the time, in which he said he was “really honored” to receive the prize.

“What a season. And there’s more to come in the Champions League and the World Cup. It was great watching you.”

Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Sadio Mane were among other former Liverpool players who paid their respects, while Ibrahima Konate, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz and new player Cody Gakpo also paid their respects in their Instagram stories.

Adrian ‘s story read: “We are not just saying goodbye to a football player, we are saying goodbye to someone who changed football, which we all love. Rest in peace, Pele.”

Pele visited Anfield for Liverpool’s match against Manchester United in 2015, where he was pictured with Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Leiva.

Jurgen Klopp has also repeatedly expressed his admiration for Pele, admitting that he was unusually nervous when meeting him when their paths crossed at the 2006 World Cup.

“My father always told me that no matter what people said in the future, Pele was the best,” he said at a Q&A event in 2018.

“I actually met him when I was an expert at the World Championships in 2006.

“I’m not the kind of guy who gets nervous, but at that moment I was sweating like crazy.”

Rest in peace, Pele. You’ll never be alone.