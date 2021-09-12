Response to claims from Google that it shares user data

Criticized for allegedly sharing user data with various states of the world, Google responded to the rumors by issuing a statement.

Google, which came to the fore with the emergence of the salary inequality applied to its employees in the past days, has been criticized for a long time for allegedly sharing some user data with various states of the world. In particular, Google, which appeared to provide data to the Hong Kong government recently, responded to the allegations in a clear language by publishing a statement on the subject.

Google allegedly shared user data with the Hong Kong government

Announcing last year that it will stop responding to data requests from governments around the world, Google has been found to provide some user data to the Hong Kong government in 2020.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, Google received a total of 43 different data requests from the Hong Kong government last year. However, according to the reports, it was stated that the company responded to only 3 of these requests.

Sending a statement to HKFP, especially after the increased criticism on this issue recently, Google stated that two of the 3 accepted requests were related to human trafficking investigations and one was related to emergency disclosure, which is a part of the threat to human life.

In addition, stating that none of the data shared with the Hong Kong government contains user data, Google stated in the statement it sent to HKFP that user data will not be shared with the Hong Kong government unless cooperation is made with the US Department of Justice.

As it will be remembered, in the past months, the Asian Internet Coalition, which includes giant companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google and Apple, threatened to terminate its activities in the country after the planned changes in the data privacy law in Hong Kong. Thereupon, the world’s leading technology companies announced that they would not accept data requests from the Hong Kong government.