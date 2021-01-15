Response from Xiaomi to US ‘black list’ move

Although there is a short time left until US President Donald Trump handed over his post to the new president, critical decisions are still being made. Trump, who started a war against Huawei a long time ago, this time blacklisted Xiaomi and 9 Chinese-based companies.

After the announcement of this black list decision, which was allegedly “connected to the Chinese army”, Xiaomi shares lost 11 percent. US investors are currently prohibited from buying securities of these companies.

First statement from Xiaomi after the US black list decision

There are important differences between the blacklisting of Xiaomi and the bans imposed on Huawei. For example, there is currently no problem with Xiaomi accessing Google applications. After this decision taken by the USA, a statement came from Xiaomi;

“Our company carries out its activities in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of the regions where it operates and offers products and services for individual and commercial use. Our company does not belong to the Chinese army, has no ties to the Chinese army, and is not the “Communist Chinese Military Corporation” as stated in the NDAA. All necessary measures will be taken by us to protect the interests of our company and our shareholders.

Our company continues its detailed investigations in order to evaluate the effects of the possible consequences of this process on the group. If necessary, additional explanations will be made in the following days. “