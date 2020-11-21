Response from Microsoft Teams to Zoom; free calls all day

Microsoft is making an ambitious campaign to attract Zoom fans to its service, Microsoft Teams, and offers a free all-day video call option.

The software giant had brought Microsoft Teams to mobile users earlier this year. Now it brings Teams’ friend and family features to desktop and web. In this way, it allows the creation of a Microsoft Teams conversation that 300 friends or family members can join at the same time and can talk for free all day.

A Microsoft Account or Microsoft Teams app is not required to participate in video calls. It is possible to join the conversation free of charge via the internet browser. Microsoft Teams allows you to see up to 49 friends or family members at the same time in the gallery view. Or using the Together Mode feature to put everyone side by side in a virtual environment.

In fact, Microsoft, like Zoom, offers this opportunity on the occasion of Thanksgiving, which will be celebrated abroad next week. Thus, it enables family members or friends who cannot physically come together due to the pandemic to meet, albeit virtually. Anyway, Zoom owes its increasing popularity to its intensive use in private life. Zoom, which has been a private video call service for institutions for a long time, has become a service used by students, family members and friends to communicate with the increase of the pandemic.

Teams may be a bit late in opening to individual consumers, but with a long 24-hour limit on meeting time and an easy-to-use web app, Microsoft suddenly offers the most attractive environment for free meeting with friends and family members. Zoom temporarily removed it for Thanksgiving. It has a 40-minute call limit. Other competitors like Google Meet (60-minute limit) and Cisco Webex (50-minute limit) have similar restrictions. Microsoft previously tried to push Skype Meet Now to compete on the individual consumer side, but almost everyone has long forgotten that Skype exists.

As a host, all you have to do to start the conversation is to visit Microsoft’s new Teams web link and sign in with a Microsoft Account. After creating a video meeting, you can share the link with your friends and family, and they can join for free on the web without the need for a Microsoft Account.



