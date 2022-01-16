Respawn’s Unannounced Game Loses Its Creative Director

Respawn: Despite losing one of the most important members of the development team, this Respawn project continues. One of the studios with the most work in recent months has been Respawn Entertainment, since to the port of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond for Oculus Quest 2 we must add the more than likely port of Apex Legends for the new generation, as well as a third project yet to be announced. Unfortunately, this third game has suffered a serious blow this week, since its Creative Director, Mohammad Alavi, has decided to leave the studio to embark on a new adventure.

Alavi completed no less than 11 years at Respawn, after signing after his time at Infinity Ward, and despite this noticeable drop in the studio, the development of this still-to-be-announced game continues. This is still in a very early stage, and in fact the team in charge of it at the moment is small.

(1/2) Today was my last day at Respawn Entertainment. It feels surreal. I've made games for 18 years ever only at two companies: Infinity Ward and Respawn. 11 of those years have been at Respawn, a company I helped form. — Badmofo | Mohammad Alavi (@iambadmofo) January 11, 2022

The project continues

What is known is that it will be a new IP, which rules out a third installment of Titanfall or a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, although this second is expected to come to light at some point, given the success of the original. What shooter fans can forget about is a third Titanfall game, since despite having good critical reception, none of them have performed exceptionally in terms of sales.

However, it is possible that it is a similar formula, since as Venture Beat could read some time ago, it would be a first person shooter “with triple A ambitions”, “mobility” and “style”, with a initially planned launch in 2024 or 2025.