Respawn (Titanfall, Apex Legends) is Developing A New IP

Respawn: The studio that created great successes in the last few years makes it clear that the project is currently in its first stages of development.Respawn was one of the most active studies and the most joyful days during the past generation, with games such as Titanfall, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Apex Legends, and of course, following many updates, implementing numerous updates. successful battle royale. However, we are still at work in what will be the next game, and we are still waiting for a pitcher of cold water for those who wait for a new title with wicks, expectations will be high, as this is a new IP. This is part of a job offer published by the studio, and replayed by Vince Zampella, one of its founders.

The tweet is in charge of Steven Kah Hien Wong, member of Respawn in his study of the Californian city of Los Angeles. “Do you want to get ready and help create a new IP from the beginning? We are a team of 5 looking for the sixth, ”he says. Mientras, el Ziopella himself, as we decided before, retweeted it. “Are you looking for a new and exciting opportunity? A new project of Respawn, something super exciting. Come in ready! ”, He says.

Ni Titanfall ni Star Wars

Despite the responses from multiple fans asking for a third delivery of Titanfall or a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, since Respawn insisted that it is something completely new. “We are looking for a Software Engineer to join a compact team that is currently developing a new IP”, says the description of the offer. Among some of the characteristics mentioned, there is the phrase “creating new ways to develop a whole adventure that changes the heat of the universe”, a company policy goes against crunch or overtime.

The description also makes it clear that the project is located in a very early stage of its development, since it is even mentioned that one of the responsibilities of the employee would be “to be involved in building team equipment”, which includes recruiting other members. for the studio. If anything, fans should expect something important, taking care of a studio that in the last years is a practical guarantee of quality.