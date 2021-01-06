Respawn is working on a new IP for EA

Apparently, 2021 will be a busy year for Respawn, one of the hottest developers of the past generation. After all, they are already working on a totally new franchise that will be launched by EA!

The VGC website discovered that there was a page – already deleted – on the Respawn website itself with a job vacancy for software engineer. So far, so good. The great thing is that the vacancy cited the position as part of a “team that is working on a new intellectual property”.

Unfortunately, no further details on the project were revealed, as the page was limited to describing it as home to “new practical technologies that will allow you to ‘venture forever’.”

The studio was purchased by EA in November 2017 and featured some of the company’s biggest recent hits, such as Titanfall, Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Which genre would you like to see the studio exploring next? Tell us here in the comments!