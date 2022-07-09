Respawn is reportedly working on a single-player Apex Legends game

The popular battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends, may go beyond the multiplayer game. A recent vacancy on the developer’s website is apparently looking for talent for a new game set in the same Apex Legends universe.

Since the unexpected launch of Apex Legends in 2019, Respawn Entertainment has done a very good job of creating Legends stories. Each new season brings players a cinematic video “Stories from Beyond”, which delves deeply into the knowledge of the characters, for example, explains how Ash is directly related to the beloved Titanfall 2. The perception of these stories by fans is positively growing with each new story, so it only makes sense that Respawn will want to fully devote himself to the single-player experience in order to expand the already laid foundation.

RELATED: Some Apex Legends Players Want the Ultimate Nerfed Valkyrie

According to the vacancy announcement on Respawn’s website, the team is looking for a “Senior Engine Engineer/System Engineer — C++ —” for the “Apex Universe FPS Incubation Project”. Although little information has been obtained from the job ad, it indicates that whoever is hired will work with other team members to help with “collisions, physics, sound, low-level OS and hardware support.” In addition to the position in question, another listing explicitly states that this project is a new single-player adventure.

Respawn Entertainment fans know what a veteran studio is capable of. Initially starting with Call of Duty, the studio has significantly expanded its portfolio to work on other FPS games with exciting stories, such as Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, as well as Titanfall. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2019 wasn’t a perfect narrative experience, but it made the Respawn team known as a studio capable of delivering a fully fleshed out single-player experience free of multiplayer components.

Since Apex Legends is doing well with the characters and their backstories, such as Bangalore’s “The Williams Sendoff,” this potential offering could work wonders as it explores the game’s connection to the Titanfall universe more. Although no official announcements have been made, an interesting plot twist will be the connection of Apex Legends, Apex Legends Mobile and the beloved Titanfall series.

It will probably be some time before this title is officially announced, as Respawn has a full plate between the upcoming Star Wars sequel Jedi: Fallen Order and maintaining Apex Legends with constant updates. As fans urge players to boycott the Battle royale as part of a movement called “No Apex August,” it will be interesting to see how the next few months go for Respawn.

Apex Legends is currently available on Mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.